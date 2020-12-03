TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV in Tampa is just 66 days away.

There are still many unknowns about what the capacity will be for the game, as well as what events may or may not be happening during Super Bowl week.

Super Bowl LV, scheduled for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021



Coronavirus impacted many plans, including sponsor involvement and Super Bowl week activities





"I wish I could tell you what is going to happen in February today, since the pandemic has something to say about it every time we think we know what the game plan is," Santiago Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay said.

Coradda said major sponsors have been hesitant about planning big events during Super Bowl week, specifically those celebrity or A-list events that are usually the biggest draw aside from game day.

Usually this close to a Super Bowl, everything, including hotels, would be sold out in Tampa and surrounding areas.

But big sponsors are lacking confidence because of Coronavirus, and bookings and reservations for next February reflect that.

Visit Tampa Bay though tells us any added business during Super Bowl week will be business our area would not get otherwise.

"Most of our businesses are optimistic that they're going to see some economic impact come super bowl week," Corrada said. "If we didn't have it, we wouldn't have any economic impact so you have to think of it that way."

So far the only major event away from Raymond James Stadium, the NFL Experience, is still set to happen.

That's the carnival like event with all kinds of NFL activities, which in 2009 was held outside the stadium.

For Super Bowl LV, it is planned for Tampa's Riverwalk.