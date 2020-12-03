RALEIGH, N.C. – Christmas shopping season is here.

In the midst of the pandemic, many are turning to consignment stores to purchase gifts to put under the tree this year. For example, eBay saw increased sales of 30 percent between March and June of this year. Facebook Marketplace also saw an increase in second-hand goods.

Mia Rickard of Raleigh says she is a huge fan of consignment shopping

“Four times a week, pretty much," Rickard replied when asked how many times a week she shopped second-hand. "I live here. I love shopping here.”

She discovered consignment shopping about seven years ago, but this year, she’s more grateful for it than ever.

“I don’t really go to the mall any more. It is very crowded. Here, it is like my home.”

Second-hand stores like National Pawn in Raleigh have been a bright spot for many families that have new demands and in some cases, a smaller budget during the pandemic.

“We had 1,000 laptops, over a 1,000 laptops before the pandemic, sold every single one of them because of kids staying at home, said Bob Moulton, CEO of National Pawn." A lot of people can’t afford a brand new laptop or tablet.”

The holiday season is always a busy time for the store. Moulton is hopeful this year will not be any different.

“People still want to buy and want to spend money on their loved ones and they want to save money as well because they don’t know what the future will hold,” Moulton says.