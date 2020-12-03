Florida's 29 Electoral College votes will be formally assigned December 14, when a slate of Republican electors meets to cast their votes for President Trump, who won the state's popular vote by 3.5 percentage points last month.

What You Need To Know Congress will meet on January 6 to count votes from the Electoral College



Congressional Republicans may challenge Electors from states President-elect Joe Biden won





Former Kentucky SOS Trey Grayson, a Republican, says those challenges will likely go nowhere

But while the status of Florida's electoral votes might not be in question, those of other swing states could represent points of contention in Congress.

When the U.S. Senate votes to count the Electoral College votes in early January, there's a possibility some Republican senators could challenge votes cast by Democratic slates of electors in swing states where President Trump has challenged the results.

Those states include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Because the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread election fraud and judges have overwhelmingly rejected the Trump campaign's election challenges, members of the National Task Force on Election Crises told reporters Wednesday any disputes in the Senate would likely amount to nothing more than political theater.

"You're going to have Republicans who are going to have the opportunity to be loyal to Trump, to be loyal to the base, and ultimately they're going to lose," said former Kentucky Secretary of State Trey Grayson, a Republican. "They're not going to imperil democracy specifically through that action, they're not going to thwart the will of the voters and things like that, and so, it may be that there's a deal struck to let a couple senators who want to become president someday speak out."

Congress has played an outsize role in the past, particularly when states have submitted votes from conflicting slates of electors. In those cases, the U.S. House has voted to choose which slate to accept. The swing states targeted by the Trump campaign all appear on track to submit votes from single slates, all of them composed of Democratic electors reflecting the will of the voters in those states.