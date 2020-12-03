President-elect Joe Biden said he spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday and asked him to stay on his current role and be his chief medical adviser.

“I asked him to stay on in the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents,” Biden said in an exclusive interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

In the interview, Biden also spoke about his plans to respond to the worsening pandemic as well as the safety of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“You don’t have to close down the economy ... if, in fact, you have clear guidance” Biden told CNN, saying he’d only ask businesses to close down for a short period of time if it’s also paired with targeted aid to help those businesses.

The president-elect said he’d issue a national mask mandate for his first 100 days after taking office, as well as an order to wear masks in federal buildings.

Biden said he’d be “happy to” get vaccinated in public as soon as experts, including Dr. Fauci, deem it safe. Presidents Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all said they would also get the vaccine publicly.

“I think that my three predeccesors have set the model,” Biden said. “It’s important to communicate to the American people: It’s safe.”

The president-elect has made COVID-19 response a priority for his first days in office, and he’s already formed a coronavirus advisory board for throughout his transition.

