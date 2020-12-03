WASHINGTON — White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah is stepping down from her post after three-plus years serving the Trump administration.

What You Need To Know White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah on Thursday revealed she is stepping down from her position



According to the Washington Post, who was the first to report the news, Farah plans on launching a consulting firm for the corporate, defense, and political sectors



Prior to being communications director, Farah served as Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Media Affairs, as the Press Secretary for the Department of Defense, and as Press Secretary to Vice President Mike Pence



Farah was the youngest person to ever serve as the Pentagon’s press secretary

The Washington Post was the first to report the news.

Farah confirmed the news of her departure in a series of tweets on Thursday, writing she is “deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure.”

It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the Trump Administration over the last 3 and a half years, first as Press Secretary to @VP Pence, then as Press Secretary for the @DeptofDefense, & most recently as White House Communications Director. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) December 3, 2020

Farah went on to tout the many successes she witnessed during her tenure in the Trump administration, where she served under multiple departments.

“Under this Administration, the ISIS caliphate was destroyed, American hostages were returned home, NATO is stronger than ever, we’ve brokered historic Middle East peace deals, and I was on the ground in Kabul for the announcement of a historic peace deal between the Afghan Government and the Taliban aimed at ending America’s longest war,” Farah wrote.

“Finally, I’m honored to have worked with the entire team on Operation Warp Speed who helped usher in a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine in record time that will save countless thousands of lives,” Farah’s statement continued. “I’m forever grateful to have had the opportunity to serve my country.”

According to the Washington Post, Farah’s last day as communications director will be this Friday. She reportedly plans to launch a consulting firm for the corporate, political and defense sectors, per the outlet.

Prior to accepting the role of communications director in April, Farah served as Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Media Affairs and the Press Secretary for the Department of Defense. More recently, she served as Press Secretary to Vice President Mike Pence and Special Assistant to President Trump.

Farah was the youngest person to ever serve as the Pentagon’s press secretary.