EVANSVILLE, Wis. — A long-time receptionist is picking up a lot of business during the pandemic by offering her services remotely.

Lacie Lederman’s virtual company, Exceptionist, helps seven different Wisconsin companies. She handles everything from call volume, scheduling and even book-keeping.

"And you don't have me in the office taking up space, or needing to sanitize after me," she said about the draw to her unique boutique business.

The mother-of-two says she is looking to hire three people soon to help with the demand. She says the job is perfect for people who love to multitask and work at home.

"You know you're learning a lot, you're learning different programs and different industries that keeps the job interesting," Lederman said.

Meanwhile, she's helping the companies she serves cut down on costs.

"So hiring in-house, you're probably looking at about $2,500 a month minimum versus my business which you get a whole month for $1,000,” she said. “So that's full time.”

Those interested can learn more about Exceptionist at https://www.exceptionistllc.com/clients/.