Despite giving the go-ahead on the transition to the next Administration, President Trump released a new video on social media disputing the results of the 2020 election.

This, as more states certify their results and more Trump Campaign legal challenges fail in Federal Courts across the nation.

President Trump released his 46-minute long campaign-style video from the White House Wednesday afternoon.

The video was pre-recorded with no journalists present to question the President on his false claims of widespread fraud.

Twitter added a warning label to the video within minutes reading, “This claim about election fraud is disputed,” while Facebook quickly added a link to its Voter Information Center, which shows Biden as the projected winner of the election.

During numerous court hearings in several states since the election the Trump Campaign attempted to make some of the claims the President repeated in his Facebook video — however the claims were either rejected by judges due of a lack of evidence or the Campaign withdrew its own suits.

Over 80.9 million people voted for Joe Biden, who is projected to receive 306 electoral votes.

The Department of Homeland Security’s top elections security official called the 2020 election one of the most secure in American history — Trump later fired him after he made those comments.

Trump’s handpicked Attorney General William Barr contradicted his boss, saying despite investigations by the Department of Justice there was “no fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”