HOUSTON — Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the latest major company to announce it is pulling up stakes in California and relocating to Texas.

What You Need To Know HPE relocating headquarters from California to Houston area



To be located in state-of-the-art campus in Spring, Texas



Gov. Abbott confident move will create jobs in Texas



HPE ranked 109 on list of Fortune 500 companies

The tech company is currently headquartered in San Jose, California, but is moving to presumably greener pastures in the Houston area. An announcement concerning the headquarters relocation came via an SEC filing.

“HPE has made the decision to relocate its headquarters from San Jose, California, to Houston, Texas. HPE’s largest U.S. employment hub, Houston is an attractive market to recruit and retain future diverse talent, and is where the company is currently constructing a state-of-the-art new campus. The Bay Area will continue to be a strategic hub for HPE innovation, and the company will consolidate a number of sites in the Bay Area to its San Jose campus. No layoffs are associated with this move,” the filing states.

The move was touted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who’s been vocal about Texas’s business-friendly climate and is hopeful the relocation will lead to more jobs in the Lone Star State.

"We are excited that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has chosen to call Texas home, and I thank them for expanding their investment in the Lone Star State by relocating their headquarters to the Houston region," Abbott wrote. "Hewlett Packard Enterprise joins more than 50 Fortune 500 companies headquartered in the Lone Star State, including 22 in the Houston area alone. That is because Texas offers the best business climate in the nation. Our low taxes, high quality of life, top-notch workforce, and tier one universities create an environment where innovative companies like HPE can flourish. We look forward to a successful partnership with HPE, as together we build a more prosperous future for Texas."

Welcoming @HPE's global headquarters to the Lone Star State!



Hewlett Packard Enterprise's new headquarters in the Houston region will bring additional jobs and expand its already robust presence in Texas.#TexasBizStronghttps://t.co/AaGTlPXHwH — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 1, 2020

According to the governor’s office, the company’s headquarters will be located in a state-of-the art campus slated to open in early 2022 in Spring, Texas.

“As we look to the future, our business needs, opportunities for cost savings, and team members’ preferences about the future of work, we are excited to relocate HPE’s headquarters to the Houston region,” said Antonio Neri, CEO of HPE. “Houston is an attractive market to recruit and retain future diverse talent and where we are currently constructing a state-of-the-art new campus. We look forward to continuing to expand our strong presence in the market.”

The press release from the governor’s office further states that the company already has a significant presence in Texas, with facilities located in Houston, Austin, and Plano. It is currently ranked 109 on the list of Fortune 500 companies.