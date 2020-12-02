After years of tenants leaving, and deterioration, Shoppingtown Mall's future is now in the hands of Onondaga County.

County lawmakers voted unanimously to buy the property for $3.5 million. The Town of DeWitt and the JD School district will split some of the cost with the county. Moonbeam Capital Investments owned the mall, and owed well over $10 million in back taxes.

The big question is what's next for the property? Lawmakers think with a better investor, they will more than make back their money.

"It’s not gonna be a mall again. Those days are past. So this has tremendous potential for a mixed use property because of its location, the size of the property itself," says David Knapp Onondaga County Legislature chair.

A bankruptcy judge in Pennsylvania will hold a hearing on the sale December 14. The County hopes to re-sell Shoppingtown within 12 to 18 months.