OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Research by the CDC shows Black and Hispanic Americans are twice as likely to test positive for COVID-19 as white Americans.

Osceola Community Health Services has been chosen for a five-year national COVID-19 Community Testing Initiative



The research will collect results and monitor patients who test negative

Osceola Community Health Services has been chosen for a 5-year national COVID-19 Community Testing Initiative, to better understand the disparities.

The research will collect results and monitor patients who test negative. Osceola Community Health Services CEO Belinda Johnson-Cornett said this will help them get a clearer picture of the coronavirus impact on underserved communities.

“Once we find out why this community is so susceptible to this virus, we can look at ways to help prevent or lessen the impact it may have,” Johnson-Cornett said. “By doing some sort of preventative care or preventative education to the communities.”

Testing is available now through December 30 at no cost to participants. Appointments are required.

On Mondays and Tuesdays testing will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Osceola Community Health Services (Stadium Place 13) at 1501 Bill Beck Boulevard in Kissimmee.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays testing will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Osceola Community Health Services at 109 North Doverplum Avenue in Kissimmee (Poinciana).

This is a joint effort by Sunshine Health and its parent company Centene Corporation, as well as National Minority Quality Forum and Quest Diagnostics.