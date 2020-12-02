STATEWIDE — Norwegian Cruise Line is extending the suspension of global cruise voyages through February 2021, and for select cruises, into March 2021 as it continues to work toward meeting the Centers for Disease Control’s requirements to safely return to sailing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced Wednesday.

What You Need To Know Norwegian won't sail through February 2021



The extension includes the Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands



The move comes as cruise lines work to meet return-to-business guidelines established by the CDC



Local businesses have been hurt by the suspension of cruises because of COVID-19 concerns

The cruise line company, which includes the Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, sails out of both Port Canaveral and Tampa, among others.

“The company will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisers to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew, and the communities visited,” Norwegian Cruise Line announced in a statement.

The extension of a suspension in sailings comes a day after Disney Cruise Line announced that it would continue its halt of sailings through January and follows a similar decision by Carnival Cruise Lines. That represents three of the four major cruise lines in Port Canaveral. Royal Caribbean is the fourth.

The announcements delivered another blow to the ports and to the tourism industry on the Space and Gulf coasts as Florida’s ports continue to try to navigate a tough economic environment because the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down passenger cruises. Local businesses also have been hit hard by a reduction in visitors to the areas.

Guests who are currently booked on canceled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are urged to contact their travel adviser or the cruise line for more information.

The CDC issued a no-sail order in March that continued through October 30. It followed that up with a “framework for conditional sailing order” designed to reopen the industry in phases “for the safe and responsible resumption of passenger cruises.”