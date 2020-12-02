FAIRLAWN, Ohio — This time of year is always busy for Dave George and his crew at Rad Air Complete Car Care.

What You Need To Know Car repair shops working around the clock on emergency repairs



Repair shops prepare for storms in order to handle influx of clients

“It's been an interesting storm,” said manager Dave George.

The storm will cause George and his crew to work on an influx of emergency repairs coming to the shop during coming days.

“Two cars that were towed in," said George. "There's another one that's supposed to be getting towed in that lost their brakes."

After 37 years in the business, George and his team are prepared.

“We've been here pretty much from seven in the morning until 7:30 everyday this week,” said George.

Winter is always highlighted as a busy time of year, but because the last two have been somewhat mild, as far as emergency car damage goes, George said people didn't prepare their cars the way they normally do.

“Just trying to keep up,” he said. “If you don't get today's cars done, then tomorrow you're in big trouble.”

In less than 24-hours, they've seen everything from lost brakes to missing shields and everything in-between.

"A lot of suspension damage, because you don't even realize you went off the road sometimes then it's a day or two before you realize you're driving with your steering wheel like this,” said George.

George and his team know they have a couple long days ahead because this particular storm stuck around for so long.

“Sometimes you can wait out a couple-hour storm, but this one went on for two days so we are definitely going to see a busy day here,” said George.

They want to make sure they send the cars back on the road as quickly as possible, but their first priority is to make sure it's safe.