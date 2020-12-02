“I feel like we did a really good job cleaning, sanitizing, following all of the guidelines so we could have a safe healthy environment for our clients to come back to and we’ve had 0 cases,” said hairstylist Shannon Fleming. “It’s very shocking that we’re closed again.”



It’s been a week since Fleming had to stop cutting at Marisa’s Fortress of Beauty in Syracuse. They shut down after that zip code became an orange zone.

“It’s very confusing that we’re shutdown, but you can go to the mall or to major corporations and do shopping,” said Fleming. “But, you can’t support your local businesses.”



Fleming finds herself in the same spot as the first shutdown.



“We still have to pay bills because those are always essential,” said Fleming. “To me, it’s like what can we do different because in my opinion we’ve done everything by the books to be able to stay open, yet we were the first ones to close again.”



However, barbershop owners who can remain open are lending a hand by renting their chairs. Paul Macri is one of them. He runs The Liverpool Barbershop.



“I’m fortunate enough to keep my doors open and I have some open spots,” said Macri. “I would like to be able to offer those to people that need them. All of us have to continue to try to help each other and get through this, especially with the holiday season.”



Macri says his offer stands until people can return to work. For more information, contact him at (315) 420-3557. An Onondaga County spokesperson says the shops will remain closed this week and most likely into next week as well.