TAMPA, Fla. — Like Grilled Cheese sandwiches?

Try the Indie Grilled Cheese from The Independent Bar and Café in Seminole Heights.

The Indie Grilled Cheese is one of the most popular item on the menu along Florida Ave. in Tampa.

The Indie Grilled Cheese

Serves 2

Grilled Cheese

4 slices of Marbled Rye bread

12 Slices of non-smoked Gouda cheese

2 Tbsp. room temperature butter

2 Tsp. honey

1/2 Tsp. Herbs de Provence

1/2 Cup pear chutney

Pear Chutney

2 D’anjou Pears

1/2 Cup pear cider

2 Tbsp. Raw Sugar

1/4 Tsp. Cinnamon

1/8 Tsp. All Spice

For the Pear Chutney:

Core pears and cut into 1-inch cubes.

Directions

In a medium-sized bowl, toss sliced pears with raw sugar, cinnamon, and allspice. Add 1 tbsp. of butter to a saucepan on medium heat.

Add seasoned pears and pear cider to the saucepan once butter is completely melted.

Bring to a simmer, stirring frequently for approximately 15-20 minutes or until pears are very soft and a golden brown. There should only be a small residual of cider remaining. All alcohol will be cooked out. Remove from heat, and allow pears to cool to room temperature. The chutney can be stored in refrigeration for up to five days or frozen for up to one month.

For the Grilled Cheese:

Butter one side of each slice of the marble rye.

On the non-buttered side, place three slices of Gouda.

Spoon ¼ cup pear chutney, and spread evenly to bread with cheese, per sandwich. Drizzle your preferred amount of honey over pear chutney.

Sprinkle ¼ tsp. of Herbs de Provence over pear chutney/ honey spread, per sandwich.

Top with remaining slices of cheese, three per sandwich.

Top with marble rye slice, buttered side facing up.

On medium heat, bring a wide saucepan up to temperature.

Add each sandwich, and grill for approximately 2 to 3 minutes, per side.

Bread should be toasted golden and cheese should be completely melted.

Remove sandwich from the heat, and cut in half and enjoy.