CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In North Carolina, gyms have been open for a few months after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Charlotte, one of those gyms made its debut in October.



West Kept Secret, a gym in Dilworth, started as a personal training company a few years ago. Owners Marissa West and Heidi Schmidt say the demand for classes kept growing. So in October, the duo opened a gym to take on large classes.

They say it wasn’t an easy process. The gym was supposed to open in the spring, but the pandemic pushed back the opening date and put a limit on the number of clients allowed in the building.

West and Schmidt say after years of waiting, they’re glad to finally be open.



“We’ve gotten so many emails, texts and DMs on Instagram about people wanting to get in here and try, missing that community felling, that in-person energy that you just can’t replicate at home,” West said.



For more information on the program or classes, you can visit the West Kept Secret's website.