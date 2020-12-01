MILWAUKEE — One Wisconsin nonprofit is encouraging those planning to donate on Giving Tuesday to do so safely.

The Better Business Bureau is urging donors to check out charities on its Give.org website to ensure that contributions are going to trustworthy organizations. BBB Wise Giving Alliance detailed, standards-based charity evaluations provide donors with information to help them make wiser giving decisions.

Additionally, BBB WGA is sharing five tips to help donors give wisely and make the most of their generosity this holiday season:

Watch out for mistaken identity. When charities seek support for the same cause, their names are often similar. Before you give, be sure you have the exact name of the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity. Avoid on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations. Typically, the holidays bring a higher frequency of donation requests. Don’t succumb to pressure to make an immediate giving decision. Responsible organizations will welcome your gift tomorrow as much as they do today. Be wary of overly emotional appeals. If an appeal brings tears to your eyes, make sure it is also clear about what the charity intends to do to address the issues. Always research to verify that your selected charity operates ethically. Be cautious about charities that don’t disclose. Although charity participation in BBB reporting is voluntary, charities that don’t disclose any of the requested information to BBB WGA raise a critical red flag for donors. Visit Give.org to find out if your selected charity is nondisclosure. Rely on standards-based evaluations. Charities that are found to meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability are helping to demonstrate their trustworthiness. Get free access to charity reports at Give.org.

Giving Tuesday, a donation promotion that has evolved into a global generosity movement over the years, has helped raise billions of dollars for online charitable giving worldwide in more than 60 countries.

For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002.