A candy shop in Oswego is in the middle of its busiest time of the year thanks to a few traditional favorites.

Man in the Moon Candies is known for everything from chocolate balls to truffle trees. But chocolate aside, the most popular selections around the holidays are peanut brittle and candy canes.

Peanut Brittle is an especially hot sell around the holidays, and is made from a combination of sugar, glucose, water and Spanish peanuts.

Spectrum News reporter Brad Vivacqua got a firsthand look Tuesday morning at how the brittle is made.

Once December hits, the store sees in-store and online business take off as people love the gift of being sweet.

There's no doubt it hasn't been an easy year for anyone, but candy evidently always puts us in a better mood. The Stone family has been making candy in the Oswego shop for more than 100 years.