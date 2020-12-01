If anyone could use an extra shot of caffeine, it’s the hard-working men and women on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, Starbucks is serving up some well-deserved gratitude this month.

Throughout the month of December, the coffee chain is giving free coffee to doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, dispatchers, dentists, mental health care workers and hospital staff – and more.

Here's a full list of eligible professions.

They just have to show their ID to get a free tall brewed or iced coffee at any participating store.

You’ve been there for our communities, we're here to support you. 💚



For the month of December, we're offering front-line responders a free tall brewed or iced coffee at participating US stores. From all our partners, thank you. pic.twitter.com/L6aP8Y7TgH — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 1, 2020

