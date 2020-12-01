FLORIDA — With the promise of the vaccine comes the reality of the cost, and for many Americans, that cost may be covered.

What You Need To Know When a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, the cost will likely be covered for many Americans



A sizeable chunk of people in Florida, though would have to pay out-of-pocket for the vaccine



Under current Medicaid laws, about 4 million Floridians would not be covered for the cost of the vaccine

But, according to Congressman Darren Soto, a large chunk of Floridians fall into a "gap." Roughly 4 million residents are currently on Medicaid and under existing Medicaid laws, would not be covered.

That's why Soto, who represents Florida's 9th District, introduced in the House the Helping Adults Protect Immunity Act, or HAPI Act.

“We need to make it as easy as possible, as cost-free as possible," he said. "Forty dollars for someone who lost their job and can’t pay their rent, and is trying to balance money to feed their kids, can be a huge barrier. And generally speaking, it can be a discouragement. We don’t want to discourage people. We want to encourage people to get the vaccine to save lives.”

The bill would provide free vaccines to Medicaid recipients in Florida and across the nation.​

With more and more Floridians on Medicaid due to the pandemic — and also struggling to make ends meet — it's help that Raymond Larsen said is welcome.

“These families could use all the support and resources they can get," he said. "It doesn’t sound a lot to many people, hearing $30 for the vaccine, but that makes a difference."

For the last 15 years, Larsen has worked for Heart of Florida United Way​. The organization invests in their non-profit partners, providing services and resources which are needed in the community.

About half of households in Central Florida fall into what's described as the "ALICE" gap: Asset limited, income constrained, yet employed.

“When you’re behind in your bills and it’s your mortgage or the lights being on or the water. Particularly if you have a family, that’s terrifying," Larsen said. "There’s a lot of people in that situation in our community right now."

Soto said that he’s headed to Washington, D.C. Wednesday, hoping to capitalize upon growing consensus for a coronavirus relief package and attempt to tack on his HAPI Act.

He plans to get the vaccine, along with his family and staff, when they meet eligibility for distribution, saying that they will be "leading by example."

Soto's greatest hope is ensuring the vaccine is free for all Americans who want it. But the bill is a start.

“In Washington, you got to keep working until you reach the finish line. And this is really important for Florida and the nation to get back to normal and save lives," he said. “Life has been flipped upside down for every American. And so to be a part of this solution … to get folks vaccinated and get folks back to work and back to normal it’s obviously a great honor."