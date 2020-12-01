AUSTIN, Texas – The damage is still being assessed at House Park Bar-B-Que in Austin, Texas, following a fire that broke out just after midnight on Tuesday.

According to the Austin Fire Department, 30 firefighters responded to blaze. The restaurant is located at 900 W. 12th Street.

The department said the fire was knocked down quickly but that the structure sustained significant fire and smoke damage.

10 apparatus/30 personnel responded to structure fire at House Park BBQ. Fire was quickly brought under control but the building suffered extensive fire and smoke damage. No injuries/cause under investigation https://t.co/hQegQ2iPEu pic.twitter.com/yFkgocOymQ — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 1, 2020

Austin Fire additionally said there were no injuries reported and that the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

According to its website, House Park Bar-B-Que has been in operation since 1943. It offers the usual barbecue fare including sandwiches, meat plates, ribs, chicken, and sausages. Also according to the restaurant's website, it recently began offering delivery. It claims to be the “oldest BBQ Pit in Austin.”