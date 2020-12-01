ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Since the pandemic began, thousands of Central Florida residents who work in the hospitality industry have either lost their job or have been furloughed.

What You Need To Know As of October, Florida's unemployment rate was about 6.5%



There are nearly 660,000 Floridians out of work



Oneida Enterprises in New York is hoping to take advantage of the availability of so many quality hospitality workers

Now, one New York hotel and casino resort is hoping to cash in on quality applicants in Central Florida.

As of October the unemployment rate in Florida was 6.5%.

However, according to the Florida department of economic opportunity nearly 660,000 Floridians are still out of work.

If you look at Nick Caturano’s resume you’ll see he’s spent more than 20 years in the hospitality industry.

Thanks to the pandemic, work serving at Disney and working banquets for different hotels for him and thousands of others has dried up.

“Its sad because it trickles in so many ways," Caturano said. "It's just not Disney, it's just not the conventions, there’s so many people employed in the hotel.”

Oneida Enterprises in New York is looking for employees to work in their four hotels, four casinos, over 30 restaurants, four golf courses, and 5,000 seat event center.

“We have about 250 openings right now," Oneida Enterprises V.P. of Human Resources Dana Sovocool said. "From hospitality workers, front desk, housekeeping, food and beverage, restaurant positions, culinary roles, and gaming.”

Relocating can be a risk, but with economic struggles, it’s something some people could consider.

“Home is where the job is," Caturano said. "I think there is a point where you have to make enough to keep your family going.”

According to Oneida, the jobs will pay anywhere from $14 to $25 dollars an hour, and they will make sure new employees have a place to stay until they can settle in.

“We have temporary housing ready to go for our candidates," Sovocool said. "We will provide extended options for people until they can get settled.

Moving is a big decision, but so is trying to figure out where your next pay check can be coming from.

“At the end of the day, when the money runs out you have to do something,” Caturano said.

Beginning Tuesday at this Fairfield Inn and Suites on Universal Blvd., Oneida will begin their recruitment process.

Applicants are asked to apply at www.onenterprises.com/apply before coming to the Fairfield Inn at 8214 Universal Blvd. They will be here Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.