MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora Police are asking for the community’s help finding the man who gunned down two local convenience store owners during a robbery, killing one of them.

Police described the suspect as a man with a thin build. Surveillance pictures show he was wearing all black and a black hoodie at the time.

The shooting happened before 9 p.m. Monday at T & N Market, which city officials say has been a staple in the area for three decades.

Outdoor surveillance video shows the suspect confronting store owner Khiem Ba Trinh, known to the community as Tony, from the parking lot. He forced Tony inside, where Mihn Nguyen, known as Tina, was behind the counter, authorities said.

The suspect is suspected of shooting both of them repeatedly and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police. Nguyen, 47, died at the scene. Trinh, 56, was flown to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police are working to identify the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Loved ones are holding a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Tuesday to pray for the couple’s family.