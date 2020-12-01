The state's COVID-19 guidelines could change rules for micro-clusters, like Onondaga County. Much of the county is in a yellow zone, with Syracuse in the Orange zone.

The rules have already changed for school testing in an orange zone — now, only 10% of students and staff need to be tested over a two-week period.

County Executive Ryan McMahon believes business restrictions could also be linked to the amount of people in the hospital.

"I do think there is some wiggle room there, where the state may be able to reassess the micro-cluster zones adding criteria that may help our community, giving some breathing room on the regulations for these businesses," said McMahon on Monday.

You probably noticed McMahon did his conference virtually instead of at the Oncenter. That's because he's in the middle of a 14-day quarantine after he came into contact with someone who tested positive.

McMahon's test came back negative, and he says so far, he has no symptoms.