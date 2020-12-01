BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will soon transform into a winter wonderland later this month for its annual Holidays in Space.

What You Need To Know Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex bringing back holiday experience



Holidays in Space will run December 21-30



The experience will feature festive decor and snow

The experience returns December 21 and runs through December 30. It will feature festive décor around the complex, including a mosaic holiday tree and walk-through ornaments in the Rocket Garden. And at 1 p.m., snow will start to fall followed by a dance party, according to KSC.

“This has been a difficult year for us all,” Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex chief operating officer Therrin Protze said. “We wanted to create a holiday-themed escape for our guests, reminding us all that the joy, light and warmth of the holiday season is alive and well at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.”

Holidays in Space, which is included with daily admission, will not take place on December 24 or December 25. The visitor complex will also be closed on December 25.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has implemented a number of health and safety measures due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including limited capacity, social distancing and mandatory face masks and temperature checks for employees and visitors.

For more information, visit kennedyspacecenter.com.