PUERTO RICO — The collapse of the Arecibo Observatory Tuesday morning means more than the fall of an important scientific tool for Puerto Ricans and researchers.

What You Need To Know Officials announced Tuesday that a 900-ton platform collapsed onto the Arecibo Observatory



The world's second-larges radio telescope had already been shut down due to cable collapses earlier in the year



“This is where I understood my passion for planetary sciences and aerospace engineering,” Wilbert Hernandez said.

As thousands of Puerto Ricans have over the past 60 years, Hernandez fell in love with the Arecibo Observatory, the second-largest radio telescope in the world. It was originally built for military defense research but then later helped the world understand more about asteroids.

“It’s my favorite spot in the world,” Hernandez said.

Almost two weeks ago, the National Science Foundation announced it would shut down the 305-meter telescope after engineers said it would be too dangerous to repair it following a pair of cable failures this year.

Hernandez fought back with his organization, Save the Arecibo Observatory, which created a petition asking Congress to provide funding to repair the telescope.

In 11 days, more than 59,000 people signed it.

“There was hope there was something that was going to be done about it, then waking up this morning to see that it collapsed was devastating,” said Puerto Ricans in STEM executive director Ramon Misla David.

David’s organization advocated for the petition.

The NSF announced just before 8:00 a.m. that the 900-ton platform suspended above the dish collapsed, with initial findings showing the top part of all three of its support towers broke off. There were no injuries reported in connection with the collapse.

“I was completely shocked,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez and members of his organization were stunned but not defeated, and plan to change their message from saving the telescope to rebuilding it.

“We will fight for it to be reconstructed and remodeled,” Hernandez said.

The National Science Foundation said it will have environmental assessment workers on-site as early as tomorrow.