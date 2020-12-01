HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re one of the many people still out of work after losing your job during the COVID-19 pandemic, CareerSource Tampa Bay is offering some temporary work that could put money in your pocket.

Thanks to money from the National Dislocated Worker Grant, $870,000 will go toward paying people to work part time for local charities such as Metropolitan Ministries and Feeding Tampa Bay.

“If you’ve exhausted all your unemployment,” CareerSource spokesman Doug Tobin said, “or you are just looking for something to get you through the holidays maybe, so you can buy some extra gifts during the holiday season or put more food on the table for yourself, $15.50 [per hour] is a decent wage. It’s a 12-week program.”

As many as 100 jobs are available working as cooks, caseworkers, drivers, and customer service representatives. All pay $15.50 an hour.

“This is the perfect time of the season to pick up that extra job,” Tobin said, “and help out the community at the same time,” Tobin said.

The program is open only to Hillsborough County residents. Interested residents can apply on the CareerSource Tampa Bay website.