Tuesday December 1 is Giving Tuesday, a day of global generosity, dedicated to encouraging people to do good in their communities.

What You Need To Know Heart of Florida United Way has raised money to help people



The help comes in the form of rent, utility and mortgage assistance



There are other organizations in Central Florida involved in Giving Tuesday

This year, this day means more than ever in a time where millions of people around the world are struggling to pay bills after losing jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, including many here in Central Florida.

Most of the money Heart of Florida United Way has raised this year has been to help people with rent, utility and mortgage assistance.

They have been able to help more than 8,000 families.

On this global day of giving, United Way stated it is the launching point of its season of year-end giving.

When the pandemic first started, it launched a fund that raised $2 million to help the Central Florida community with rent, utility and mortgage needs, and the organization is going to continue to help.

In March, these kinds of calls peaked to 3,200 calls a day, and it is still at about 1,000 a day.

"We gave out Thanksgiving meals to 1,500 families. We had one gentleman come through the line who told us he volunteered at the very same event last year, and now a year later, he finds himself in the line asking for help," President and CEO of Heart of Florida United Way Jeff Hayward said talking about the need in our community.

Organizations across Central Florida are involved in Giving Tuesday.

United Way encourages you to give to the organization that best suits your interests.

"What you see is important in the community, whether it's elders, whether it's young children, whether it's children being abused, families trying to put food on the table, figure out what's important to you, and then look around," Hayward said.

If you'd like to help United Way, you can head over to hfuw.org.

Last year, United Way around the world raised billions of dollars, the organization is hoping for the same this year, for whoever can donate in these tough times.