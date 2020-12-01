Actor Elliot Page, star of the hit movie “Juno” and recent Netflix series “Umbrella Academy,” came out as transgender on Tuesday in a post on social media.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," the 33-year-old wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” Page continued. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

“I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community,” Page added. “Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

The actor then asked his fans for patience, saying his “joy is real, but it is also fragile.”

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence,” he wrote. “To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.”

Page went on to condemn politicians who “work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist.” Without naming names, Page declared such lawmakers “have blood on their hands.”

The actor’s personal announcement comes amid a noted rise in violent crimes towards transgender people and those in the LGBTQ+ community as a whole. According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 40 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been shot or killed by another violent means in 2020 alone. The group says “advocates have never seen such a high number at this point in the year.”

A number of notable figures praised Page’s announcement.

Actor Jerry O'Connell wrote, "Love you Elliot!"

Director Kevin Smith wrote, “I am so happy for you” in a heartfelt Twitter post recounting his fandom for Page.

Writer, actor, and trans advocate Jen Richards wrote, “welcome to the family!”

Comedian and activist Eddie Izzard wrote, “Good for him. Welcome” on Twitter.

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus congratulated Page, adding, “Never met you, don’t know you at all, but you, your compassion, and your bravery have my love and support.”

NOTE: Elliot Page uses both he / him and they / them pronouns. This article uses "he," "him," and "his."