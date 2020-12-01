AKRON, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio company is playing an important role in the COVID-19 vaccine development process.

What You Need To Know Major pharmaceutical companies have announced that a COVID-19 vaccine would need to be stored at extremely low temperatures



An Akron dry ice company has been approached by the Ohio Department of Health and asked to supply the dry ice for the vaccine



The Ohio Department of Health will need around 15,000 pounds of dry ice each week

Harry Gehm is the owner of Gehm & Sons, an Akron-based company that makes dry ice.

“We’ve only been making dry ice and manufacturing it for four years now. We originally were just redistributers of dry ice we bought from other people and sold, but the industry has changed, so we moved into manufacturing," Gehm said.



Using carbon dioxide, a block press that makes 55-pound blocks of dry ice, and a pellet press, Gehm & Sons manufactures about 6 million pounds of dry ice each year.

“I could never have predicted that we are where we are right now doing 6 million pounds a year on a regular basis of dry ice. To me, that’s a phenomenal thing,” explained Gehm.

The temperature of dry ice clocks in around negative 1110 degrees, and even though Ghems product is cool, his business is just heating up.

Major pharmaceutical companies, like Pfizer, are announcing the COVID-19 vaccine would need long-term storage at extremely cold temperatures.

“Unbeknownst to us, Pfizer came out with a vaccine that requires dry ice. We saw the articles come out, but we didn’t know we would be getting a phone call from the state of Ohio Health Department requesting dry ice, and we have slowly gotten calls from other hospitals and places like Giant Eagle pharmacy, some small 'mom and pop' pharmacies — anyone who has been notified they are going to receive the vaccine.”

Gehm says he was told that the Ohio Department of Health will be ordering around 15,000 of dry ice from his company each week.

He said these orders will significantly increase his sales.

“We do around 100,000 to 120,000 pounds of dry ice each week. If you add 15,000 pounds to 20,000 pounds, you just added 10% to 15% more of your business.”

As of right now, Gehm says he is unsure of how long he will be supplying the dry ice.