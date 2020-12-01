CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte is revamping its biggest fundraiser of the year, The Buddy Walk, into a digital walk and doughnut delivery service.



When someone makes a donation to Donate for Doughnuts, the Buddy Walk participants will log their walking time by delivering doughnuts and coffee from Down for Doughnuts in Mooresville and Haerfest Coffee in Charlotte to someone’s home or office.



Down for Doughnuts and Haerfest Coffee are both built around engagement and employment for people with Down Syndrome. From each donation, 45% goes to the The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte and the other 55% goes back to Down for Doughnuts and Haerfest Coffee.



One of the deliveries in November was to Meg Robertson from a friend after having a double mastectomy surgery. She loved the gift so much she made a donation of her own.



“I’ve had a lot of friends do really sweet things for me over the last two months while I’ve been dealing with my medical issues, so I just wanted to deliver some fun thank you gifts, and I couldn’t think of a better way”, Robertson said.



There is one more drop off December 17 and 18, but you have to sign up by December 9.