In the months since COVID-19 first came to the United States in January, over 13.4 million Americans have contracted the deadly virus, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of Nov. 30, over a quarter million Americans died after contracting the novel coronavirus — with the number only expected to grow as 2020 comes to a close.

Read below for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from across the country:

The State of the Pandemic

Despite the promise of multiple potential vaccines hitting the market in the coming weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging people not to let their guard down.

“COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the United States are rising,” a message on the CDC website reads in part. “Wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet apart, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often. The more steps you take, the more you are protected against COVID-19.”

The month of November saw a confirmed COVID caseload upwards of 138,000 people nationwide. The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases had previously hit a record high on Oct. 25 of 68,767, according to Johns Hopkins, eclipsing the previous mark of 67,293, set in mid-July.

Since the United States does not have a federal mandate on how states should confront the pandemic, many governors and local elected officials have taken matters into their own hands, creating a patchwork of varying responses across the country. As such, both COVID restrictions and caseloads differ greatly from state to state.