SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — We’re learning more about the life of Seminole County Corrections Sgt. James Scott LaRue after his memorial service Tuesday.

He died last month from complications from coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of more than 268,000 people nationwide.

While the Sheriff’s office says he didn’t contract COVID-19 while serving at the Polk Correctional facility, they’re still designating it as a Line of Duty Death.

“I mean there’s no way to tell how one person contracts the disease, but I tell ya it’s a harsh reminder of wash your hands, wear your mask and social distance,” said Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

Instead of being remembered for how he died, LaRue was remembered for how he treated people in life.

“And I’ll always cherish those memories, being with James brought so much laughter and love during the years we had together,” said LaRue's wife at the service.

His fellow deputies referred to him as a "titan of a man" for his character.

He's also being remembered by the inmates that were under his care during his 20 year career at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

“He found this remarkable way of embracing people and then working hard to change people’s lives,” said Lemma.

You can see his impact on inmates’ lives from the cards they made him after his passing.

Lemma said one inmate told him that 'Big Sarge', as they called him, taught him how to read.

He said he was also directly responsible for saving an inmate's life once.

Lemma said LaRue advocated tirelessly for mental health resources for inmates.

He was even in the process of starting a special opioid recovery program for veterans in the jail suffering from PTSD when he died.

“We will carry on that effort in his name, and move forward with that,” Lemma said.

The Sheriff’s Office is also creating an award, named in honor of LaRue, to recognize employees who demonstrate the same commitment to changing people’s lives.

Lemma hopes this will make sure LaRue’s impact will be felt long after the pandemic which took his life, fades away.

“Make sure that his hard work and that his legacy lives on here forever at the Sheriff’s Office,” Lemma said.