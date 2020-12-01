ANAHEIM, Calif. — There are nearly 21 infants and toddlers in Orange County for every one licensed child care slot, and in a recent survey of child care providers by First 5 Orange County, 63% said they would have to close within the next six months without additional assistance.

There is help is on the way.



Michelle Simpson runs a day care out of her home in Anaheim, while also caring for her 9-year-old daughter. Even when many other day care centers temporarily closed, Simpson has stayed open all year.



This is not an easy time to care for others.



“It’s been hard. There’s more work now. We have to buy more supplies. I’m short-staffed now because I cannot afford to pay another person, because we don’t know if we’re going to make it to next year,” said Simpson.



She’s able to keep the kids outside for the most part with the help of heaters, lights, and sanitizing equipment.



Simpson’s husband is back at work in construction. For a month though, he was out of a job and they relied solely on income from the day care.



The number of kids Simpson looks after recently dwindled.



Simpson jut got thrown a lifeline. She’s one of 843 licensed child care providers asking for and getting money.



The Orange County Board of Supervisors allocated $5.1 million in CARES Act emergency funding to support licensed Orange County child care programs. This is on top of another $5 million promised earlier.



It’s a band-aid fourth district Supervisor Doug Chaffee sponsored for a service that is in scarce supply.



“This is CARES Act funding and it runs out at the end of the year, so we’ll do what we can. Next year we’re hoping for another infusion of money,” said Chaffee.

Simpson bought her home after years of renting, hoping to grow her business. Now it’s difficult to reconcile concern for the virus and the need to make money.



“I’m worried about my own family too,” said Simpson.



All grant money must be spent on approved COVID-19 related expenses by December 30. The funds should be distributed before December 15. The maximum amount one licensed provider could receive is $3,500. The precise amount is based on a formula which takes into account the number of children at the facility.