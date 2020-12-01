Monday marked the first “cold night” in Central Florida since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to Martha Are, CEO of the Homeless Services Network (HSN) of Central Florida.

What You Need To Know Temperatures drop to low 30s and 40s



Salvation Army is asking people to donate blankets, warm clothes



People in need are able to go to shelters for warm meal, hot bath

Spectrum weather experts predicted low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Local shelters banded together to form a “community-wide response” to the cold, according to Meredith Bekemeyer, director of development for the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

“The plan that's been created is to ensure that nobody looking for shelter will be turned away over the next two nights,” Bekemeyer said.

The difficulty is how to accommodate the number of people in need with social distancing restrictions in place. Already local shelters have strained to help as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Two hotels partnered with the shelters to provide accommodations for people in dire need of housing during the cold Monday and Tuesday nights, Bekemeyer said.

One of those people is Jack Slaughter, who waited in the parking lot of The Salvation Army Orlando Area Command during the organization’s daily food line for those in need.

Slaughter said he was waiting for the bus to take him and others to the hotel around 7 p.m.

“You know, it helps me out for two days, get the mind at ease,” Slaughter said. “Take a hot shower and a bath, you know, use the restroom with privacy.”

Other men encountered near The Salvation Army said they would not be seeking any shelter Monday night.

Capt. Ken Chapman of the Salvation Army Orlando Area Command implored Orlando-area residents to donate blankets and warm clothing — like socks and gloves — if they can.

They can be dropped off downtown at 416 W. Colonial Drive or in Kissimmee at 700 Union St.

Molly Duerig is a Report for America corps member who is covering affordable housing for Spectrum News 13. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.