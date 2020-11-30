"Actively running this place myself for approximately 35 years, I have never seen anything like this. Not even close," said Raymond Grimaldo, owner of Better Electric Company. ​

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday are busy days for the appliance store, but the pandemic has put them in an unusual position.

Grimaldo said, "Basically all of the vendors are behind in producing products. Some product isn't all that bad, but there are a lot of problems with a lot of availability."

He says dishwashers, ovens, and microwaves are some of the hot items at his Grafton Street store this year.​

And while he's taking advantage of the holiday shopping surge selling both in-person and online, he's still at the mercy of the manufacturers.

"It almost creates more stress because you can't fulfill orders as quickly as you'd like to. But again, we're up front with people, we tell them all up front," Grimaldo said Monday.

The Better Business Bureau predicts roughly 75% of people shopping for the holidays this year will do so online.

And while big box stores and websites are known for their sales, the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce is encouraging shoppers to spend their money at local stores.

The Chamber's Alex Guradiola said, "This is the time to help them back. Buy gift cards. If you don't feel comfortable sitting in a restaurant, buy a gift card for somebody for Christmas instead of buying online something that's a conglomerate. We just want to make sure that we keep this money local."

Grimaldo describes his situation as frustrating because some of the appliances he needs in stock have been pushed back to early next year.​