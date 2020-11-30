DE PERE, Wis. — Holiday shopping has officially kicked off.

With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, followed by Cyber Monday, De Pere businesses geared up for what they hope is a busy season.

Holiday months are especially busy for Seroogy’s, a local shop that specializes in sweet treats. They’ve been able to stay open through the ongoing pandemic thanks to loyal customers.

"I really believe in shopping small businesses, I have for a long time,'' said Tracy Seiberis, a frequent Seroogy's shopper. “I worried before the COVID pandemic hit, that everything would going online, but I really prefer to look at things and see what they are because the quality is so different.”

According to the U.S Census there are nearly 32 million indecent small businesses, many feeling the economic blow of 2020.

"Business gradually picked up a bit, we are certainly not where we normally would be, but we are so thankful for the business that we have right now because so many businesses are suffering," explained Jeff Olson, regional manager of Seroogy’s.

De Pere business organizations worked together this weekend to get shoppers to choose local.

"There's a lot of pride in small business," said Olson. "Where people enjoy what they’re doing, enjoy coming to work, enjoy servicing the customer, and enjoy putting out quality products.”

Shanna Zeitler, owner of ​Azure, a contemporary boutique in downtown De Pere has had to create and adapt new shopping experiences. She hopes shoppers think local first for their holiday spending.

"The Walmart's and Amazon's of the world are going to be fine, and even really better this year then before, and it really is the small businesses that keep your community and give them life, whether it's shopping or dining or other activities downtown, we are the businesses that create that and the experiences,” Zeitlr said.

Both businesses participated in some form of holiday kick off sales over the weekend. They hope to be a stop for your next gift.