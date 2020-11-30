GREENSBORO, N.C. — Packing and shipping businesses are gearing up for a possible record-breaking holiday season.

With more people shopping online for gifts, and less traveling for the holidays, the businesses are expecting an influx of customers throughout this month.

“I think it’s gonna be very busy this year,” said Jordan Childers, the manager of The Pack-N-Post in Greensboro. “In past years this is about the time that it starts ramping up, and we’re definitely seeing a big increase this year.”

Childers says he’s hiring at least two more people at the local shop to help fill the demand for gift wrapping.

“A lot of our customers usually end up coming a couple days after Black Friday,” Childers said. “Because they go and buy the items and then wrap them and pack them up and then they bring them in, so we usually don’t get busy until December first.”

The United States Postal Service also expects an increase in its usual 20 million packages it delivers between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

USPS says shipping times are difficult to predict, so the earlier you send, the better.