MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — No matter where you live around Wisconsin, chances are you have made a lunchtime stop at a Cousins Subs location at some point.

Now, the well-known sandwich chain is looking to hire a wide variety of positions around the state.

From team members to hourly managers to general managers, a wide range of jobs are open. Cousins Subs HR Director Courtney Hendricks says an area of particular need is hourly managers at locations around Wisconsin. Hendricks says business has remained strong even during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to additional hiring.

While it may be a great fit for people with restaurant experience, it is not necessarily a prerequisite to employment.

“While we say restaurant experience is preferred, it doesn’t necessarily disqualify anyone if they don’t have it,” Hendricks said. “If they have management experience elsewhere, we want to meet them, talk to them.”

Staff with Cousins Subs says they focus on growth opportunities within the company, with many managers and corporate level employees having started out as hourly team members.

For more information about the opportunities available, visit Cousins hiring website. https://www.cousinssubs.com/careers.