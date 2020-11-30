With hot chocolate milkshakes and Lego Santa – Legoland is officially in the holiday spirit.

“On top of all the interactive experiences, we have a light show and meet and greets with tons of characters,” Legoland spokesperson Banks Lee said.

The park has created socially-distanced activities like writing a letter to Santa with an interactive virtual video, as well as a new theater production with Mrs. Clause’s helpers.

“It has been challenging trying to think outside of the box that keep people apart versus together,” Entertainment Production Manager Juliette Guedry said. “But we have followed and surpassed all CDC guidelines and still managed to make it fun.”

Head Chef Derek Orris whipped up new holiday-themed treats like hot chocolate milkshakes with homemade marshmallow topping, coconut bon-bon snowballs and rice cereal Christmas trees.

“We love to see a child’s face light up when they eat our food,” Orris said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

You can find more information on Legoland’s holiday offerings here.