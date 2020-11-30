KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The holiday season is in full swing and there's a new outdoor event in Kissimmee that offers safe, family-friendly fun.

Jolly Creek Holiday Festival & Marketplace has been set up at Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures.

The event features Christmas decorations and lights, live entertainment, photo ops, a Santa meet-and-greet, and more.

Visitors who want to meet Santa can find him sitting in an airboat in a designated area. From a distance visitors can interact with Santa and even get their picture taken with him.

At times, visitors might even spot a light up Christmas tree that roams around during the event.

For those who want to get creative, there's a craft area where families can make their own holiday souvenirs. The crafting kits are an additional cost.

The event also offers festival food and beverage items that can be purchased. And local vendors also have tables set up with various items for sale.

Jolly Creek is also providing work for performers who were impacted by coronavirus layoffs.

One of the groups performing at the event is the Jolly Creek Society Orchestra, which is comprised of former members of the Grand Floridian Society Orchestra. The band performs multiple times each evening, playing a variety of holiday favorites.

Former members of the Grand Floridian Society Orchestra are performing at the Jolly Creek Festival as the Jolly Creek Society Orchestra. pic.twitter.com/0CTxrTitUF — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) November 29, 2020

Also taking the stage on select nights are The Misletones, an acapella group and the Vocalitas.

The event also helps a good cause, with a portion of the proceeds going to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

The organizers of Jolly Creek have made sure to put safety measures in place. Visitors are required to wear face masks. There are also social distancing markers and reminders placed in various locations, including the seating area.

Jolly Creek Holiday Festival & Marketplace takes place on select nights through January 2.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jolly-creek.com.