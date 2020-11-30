MILWAUKEE — Deadlines are fast approaching to make sure your loved ones will receive gifts in time for the holiday season.

Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 7, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.

Anyone looking to send gifts this year will want to save these shipping dates from the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx.

USPS:

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground Service

Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail Service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express Service

The USPS is working to has expanded its Sunday delivery to locations with high package volumes. USPS already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities. Mail carriers will also deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.

Recommended shipping dates for military and overseas destinations are also available.

UPS:

Dec. 15 — UPS Ground

Dec. 21 — UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 22 — UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 23 — UPS Next Day Air

UPS is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

For UPS’s international shipping deadlines and more, head here.

FedEx:

Dec. 9 — FedEx SmartPost

Dec. 15 — FexEx Ground and Home Delivery

Dec. 21 — FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 22 — FedEx 2 Day

Dec. 23 — FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight

Dec. 25 — FedEx SameDay, SameDay City Priority and SameDay City Direct

Click here for more on FedEx's holiday deadlines.