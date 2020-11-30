NATIONWIDE — For some fast-food fans, it might be one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dreadful 2020. McDonald’s is set to make its barbecue-slathered sandwich the McRib available again beginning on Wednesday.

It's the first time the sandwich is being made available nationally in several years. What’s different this time is the chain is giving away thousands of the sandwiches – if you’re willing to apply some shaving gel to your face prior to a generous dollop of sauce.

In all, 10,000 McRibs will be given away via McDelivery with Uber Eats. In order to get one, however, you’ll need to come clean.

According to a release from McDonald’s, in order to enter, "post a picture of your cleanly-shaven or baby-smooth face on your public Twitter or public Instagram profile using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds.”

The idea is that facial hair doesn’t mesh well with the oodles of sauce your face will encounter will consuming the sandwich.

k giving them away only IF you shave bc beards + McRib sauce don’t mix. post ur clean-shaven selfie on ur public profile with #shave4mcribsweepstakes and @mcdonalds.

First 10,000 could get a free McRib via @ubereats.



ends 12/2. 50 US/DC 18+. rules at https://t.co/nsblLbdMHw https://t.co/RlrQ4My1Tx — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 30, 2020

For the uninitiated, the McRib is a barbecue-flavored pork sandwich that was first introduced to the McDonald’s menu back in 1981.

Surprisingly, poor sales led to its removal in 1985. It was reintroduced in 1989, and from 2006 on it has been available periodically, becoming more popular in the process.

What will you find between the sandwich buns? A boneless pork patty shaped like a rack of ribs, a generous helping of the aforementioned barbecue sauce, onions, and pickles.