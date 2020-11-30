LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake Cares Food pantry in Mount Dora is busy, serving ever-growing numbers of families all across Lake County.

What You Need To Know Lake Cares Food Pantry distributes 125,000 pounds of food a month



The number of Families needing food in Lake County has grown steadily over years



Cal Rolfson and his wife, Shirley, have volunteered for 10 years



More Everyday Heroes

Volunteers, including this week’s Everyday Hero Cal Rolfson, are working hard to meet the increased demand brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure every family has something on the table this holiday season.

“Right now, we’re distributing about 125,000 pounds of food a month,” Lake Cares Food Pantry Executive Director Irene O'Malley said.

“It’s a small service we can give to those that are hungry, and there are many that are hungry in this area,” said Rolfson, a longtime volunteer with Lake Cares.

Every week, for the past 10 years, Rolfson and his wife, Shirley, make their way in to the Lake Cares food pantry to help their community.

“It’s a personal joy to be able to do that,” Rolfson said.

Carefully inspecting food and packing up boxes, Rolfson gets the goods ready to go out to those in need.

“And this will go very fast,” Rolfson said, gesturing to the room filled with food around him inside the pantry.

The number of Lake County families needing help putting food on the table has been growing steadily over the years.

“But it has grown exponentially because of the COVID issue,” Rolfson said.

“Last month and this month has really exploded. So we’re concerned because this is the time of the year where people need help the most," O'Malley said. "They’re making those decisions, what are they going to do for the holidays, what are they going to do for their families, how are they going to be able to put food on their tables?"

Distributing thousands of pounds of food regularly, O’Malley said the community has dug deep into its pockets to make sure their food pantry has what it needs during the pandemic.

“It’s an amazing feeling. And I will say that our community support has been phenomenal,” O’Malley said. “People really know how desperate the need is right now, and they’ve been coming up and taking care of Lake Cares because they know we’re taking care of everybody else.”

“It’s both sad and an opportunity to provide help," Rolfson added.

In his 10 years helping out at Lake Cares with his wife, Rolfson said the team of volunteers have become family. Seeing his family pitch in to make sure their neighbors and community don’t go hungry during this pandemic gives him an extra boost, keeping him coming back week after week to help.

With every single fundraiser they rely on to help supply their food pantry canceled this year because of COVID-19 safety measures, Lake Cares needs help. Their mission this year is to put a holiday meal on the table for 700 families across the county. For more information, including how you can help, visit the Lake Cares website.