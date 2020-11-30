CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The e-commerce website Etsy reports its revenue has more than doubled since last year. One Charlotte retailer says the increase in demand means it’s extra important to order early this holiday season.

What You Need To Know Etsy reported quarter 2 revenue in 2019 at about $181.1 million



One year later, it jumped to $428.74 million, which is far more than double



Adobe Analytics predicts online sales this year will be 33% higher than last year



Lesley Dibble owns a shop on Etsy called "You’re the Girl Designs". It features customizable mugs, koozies, signs, and more. Her most popular item around Christmas is her ornaments.



“I would say we do 300 to 400 orders, probably starting at the end of October,” Dibble says.



It’s a lot of orders to handle and it takes time to make each of her items, since most are personalized for the customers.



“I recommend, personally, ordering by or around December 10,” Dibble says. "That gives about 14 days.”



But this year, she is urging her customers to order even sooner, if possible. She says her revenue and orders are already up this year compared to last.



“We have seen a 13% increase in orders and a 20% increase in revenue,” Dibble says.



Dibble says she thinks more people are ordering online and this is causing some delays with mail carriers.



“In some cases, I have seen it delayed as much as a week,” Dibble says.



That's why she recommends ordering as soon as possible.