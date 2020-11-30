FLORIDA — With Thanksgiving behind us, many are stopping by testing sites to make sure the coronavirus didn’t spread among loved ones during the holiday.

Cord Grimes spent Thanksgiving with his family.

“Just as a precaution after the holidays," Grimes said. "Seeing family and all that."

He said some family members got tested before the holiday, but everyone thought it would be a good idea to get tested afterward.

“Since we were together, and that sort of stuff, we want to be cautious,” said Grimes.

Grimes went through at the testing site at Orlando's Barnett Park on Monday. Those getting tested said it took about an hour and a half to get through the line. The Orange County Convention Center site had around an hour wait on Monday.

On Sunday, workers were busy conducting 1,800 tests.

Dr. Toddy Husty, medical director for Seminole County, said the tests didn't really provide much protection, though.

“You get a negative test today, tomorrow, the next day. It doesn’t really mean anything, does it?" he said. "It just means you’re negative the day you get the test."

Husty said testing before or after the holiday won’t necessarily keep everyone safe and you might have been exposed to the coronavirus and still test negative.

He said the best thing to do for those heading back from visiting family would be to quarantine. That’s not realistic for everyone, though, he said.

“I think masking and social distancing still win the day," Husty said. "Testing can tell you some things, but it doesn’t change the fact that you might still have been exposed."

Husty said we could be facing a Thanksgiving surge which could then rolling into the December holiday season when many more will be spending time with loved ones.

“We really need to be cautious," he said. "We need to think about what we’re doing and who we’re exposing and is that worth it?"

Husty said help is one the way in the form of a vaccine, which, he thinks, could become available for some here within the next 10 days. Vulnerable populations could be getting the first of two shots before Christmas.

However, he said precautions are still a must, because most of us won’t be getting a vaccine for months.