CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s independent brick-and-mortar shop owners have banded together to strengthen local businesses and help preserve the vibrancy of their Northeast Ohio communities.

Representing 41 local retailers so far, Cleveland Shops has developed a gift card that’s good for five years, and is available in plastic or can be downloaded and printed like a certificate.

The $50 or $100 card acts like cash, allowing card holders to shop at any of a growing list of member businesses, said Cleveland Shops Executive Director Myra Orenstein.

The gift cards come with a member directory, whose goods range from clothing, jewelry and gifts to wine, flooring and activities.

Cleveland Shops was set to launch in April, but was postponed when the pandemic hit, Orenstein said.

The initiative is modelled after Cleveland Independents, a group of more than 80 locally owned and operated restaurants created 15 years ago to promote Cleveland’s independent eateries.

The restaurateurs launched the organization in response to a proliferation of large chain restaurants, like Olive Garden and the Cheesecake Factory, coming into the region, said Orenstein, who also heads up Cleveland Independents.

“The main thing is, in both cases, when you have an independent in the community, and you want to keep the flavor of the community, it's important that you do more than just say that,” Orenstein said. “And right now, this year, more than ever, they need your help.”

“Shop local” has been something of a mantra for independent business owners since the advent of e-commerce, but with the pandemic’s closures many locally owned shops are now struggling to survive.

The idea to launch a group representing the retail community was prompted, in part, by the flood of Amazon Prime trucks on roads, Orenstein said.

One of the originators of Cleveland Shops is Gordon Geiger, whose family has owned Geiger’s, a clothing and outdoor gear company, for nearly a century.

“Regular walk-in shopping traffic has changed,” Geiger said. “And I know we're not the only one. There are a lot of independent specialty retailers that are feeling the same thing.”

He said the hope is that Cleveland Shops can also preserve the contributions independent businesses make to their communities.

“Without them, what would that street look like?” he said. “Would it be just pizza places and service shops and Amazon return depots?”

The group hopes to reframe the narrative to encourage people to shop local — first, Geiger said.

“And then if they can't find it, then they say well maybe I'll try online or Google, but not the other way around,” he said. “That's the message we're trying to create in people's minds.”

Many Cleveland Shops businesses also have online components, but as the holiday season kicks off, business at their physical locations has been decent, Geiger said.

“Our stores are safe,” he said. “We do everything that has to be done. We're very conscientious about distancing and washing and face coverings.”

Cleveland Shops is open to independent shop owners across Northeast Ohio. Cleveland Shops gift cards can be purchased on the group’s website, and a Facebook page features members’ goods and services.