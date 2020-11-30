Businesses are ready for Cyber Monday and hoping to see strong sales to help during the pandemic. Some have been forced to switch up their businesses altogether.

Naked Bar Soap Company in College Park is one the businesses adjusting to pandemic by going entirely online – suspending their stores’ in person shopping.

They still make the soap at the store, though.

What You Need To Know Businesses have been forced to adjust to the pandemic



Some are now selling exclusively online



They’re counting on strong Cyber Monday sales

“Ensuring our safety and the safety of our customers – we have such a small space here, so it wasn’t really feasible; something we thought was not safe to a lot people in,” said employee Naked Bar Soap Co. employee Stevie D’Ercole.

The Naked Bar Soap Co. has been in the College Park area for several years. It’s a three-person team founded by Natasha Byrd-Gaylon and Jennier Peets.

People now order through their website. The company offers shipping or local shop pick up options one day a week.

While many businesses have been struggling during the pandemic going virtual has benefited this store which is seeing a 200% boost in sales over the last 8 months compared same time last year.

“A lot of local customers were totally fine with the pivot,” D’Ercole said.

They have also picked up a lot new customers from around the country.

“Even to Hawaii and Alaska, so we have seen a lot sales all over,” D’Ercole said.

“We make soap, which is an essential. So sales have been really good.”

D’Ercole said they are fortunate for the smooth transition as many small businesses have been forced to close.

“There is a lot of empty retail space which is very sad. We feel bad.”

As for their business – they said they continue to push forward, and they’re hoping for strong Cyber Monday sales to close out the holiday weekend.

“Cyber Monday can always help.”