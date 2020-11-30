BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​For Lisa Samar, the owner of Daisy's Dog House on Hertel Avenue, giving customers an experience they won't forget or have anywhere else is key to the success of her business.

"We have a little box outside where people walking by can grab treats for their pets or even for them," Samar said.

What You Need To Know Some smaller businesses around Buffalo don't have websites so they figure out ways to sell merchandise



Year-round competition with big chain stores gives local business owners the chance to get creative



Daisy's Dog House in Buffalo relies on community relationships to keep business going

Spectrum News called a handful of small shops in the Buffalo area to ask them about Cyber Monday preparations, surprisingly, many said they don't have a website, Samar included. She says there are other ways around selling merchandise online.

"You can sell on Instagram or pop up shops online," she said.

Samar added that her shop is considered essential, so she hasn't had to close down, but knowing another shutdown can happen at any time, she took the opportunity to use her pet store as a pick up location for other entrepreneurs.

"When they were shut down, what they would do is an Instagram post of things they're selling. We do our best to support our compadres on the street," she said.

Spectrum News spoke with New York State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, who says not only during Cyber Monday, but the year-round competition with big chain stores can make it difficult for local owned shops to keep their doors open.

"Small businesses are terrified right now because they depend on the next four weeks to make ends meet. Walmart's and Targets are in a better position to do online shopping and some of these small businesses just don't have the software infrastructure to be able to do that," Wallace said.

Animals from Daisy's Dog House want to remind consumers to look around their hometown for items this holiday season before logging on to their computers.