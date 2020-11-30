President-elect Joe Biden named key members of his economic team Monday morning, including the formal announcement of his intent for former Chair of the Federal Reserve Janet Yellen to serve as Treasury Secretary.

What You Need To Know President-elect Joe Biden named key members of his economic team Monday morning



Biden nominated former Chair of the Federal Reserve Janet Yellen to serve as Treasury Secretary; if confirmed, she will be the first woman to lead the Treasury in its 231-year history



Biden nominated Wally Adeyemo to serve as Yellen's deputy at the Treasury Department, who would be the first African American Deputy Secretary of the Treasury





Neera Tanden will be Biden's nominee to serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget

Reports emerged last week that Biden intended to nominate Yellen, who would be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department in its 231-year history. She would also be the first person to have served as as Treasury Secretary, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, and Chair of the Federal Reserve.

“As we get to work to control the virus, this is the team that will deliver immediate economic relief for the American people during this economic crisis and help us build our economy back better than ever," President-elect Biden said in a statement. "This team is comprised of respected and tested groundbreaking public servants who will help the communities hardest hit by COVID-19 and address the structural inequities in our economy."

On Twitter, Yellen said that "we face great challenges as a country right now."

We face great challenges as a country right now. To recover, we must restore the American dream—a society where each person can rise to their potential and dream even bigger for their children.



As Treasury Secretary, I will work every day towards rebuilding that dream for all. — Janet Yellen (@JanetYellen) November 30, 2020

"To recover, we must restore the American dream—a society where each person can rise to their potential and dream even bigger for their children," she added. "As Treasury Secretary, I will work every day towards rebuilding that dream for all."

Biden nominated Wally Adeyemo to serve as Yellen's deputy at the Treasury Department. Currently serving as the president of the Obama Foundation, Adeyemo would be the first African American Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, according to the transition.

Adeyemo previously served as senior advisor and deputy chief of staff at the Treasury Department, Deputy National Security Advisor, Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, and the first chief of staff of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Biden also nominated Neera Tanden to serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget. If confirmed, Tanden, who currently serves as President & CEO of the Center for American Progress, would be the first woman of color and first South Asian American to lead the department. Tanden served as senior adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius under the Obama administration, and is considered to be one of the key architects of the Affordable Care Act. She also served as a senior adviser to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, as well as the campaigns of Barack Obama in 2008, Bill Clinton in 1992, and Michael Dukakis in 1988.

Of his nominees, Biden said "they will work tirelessly to ensure every American enjoys a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead, and that our businesses can thrive and outcompete the rest of the world. This team looks like America and brings seriousness of purpose, the highest degree of competency, and unwavering belief in the promise of America. They will be ready on day one to get to work for all Americans."

"The outstanding economic team that President-elect Biden is bringing together will help us deliver on our commitment," Vice President-elect Kamala Harris added. "They are not only some of America’s most brilliant economic minds, they are also proven leaders who reflect the very best of our country. And they share a fundamental commitment to ending this economic crisis and putting people back to work, while rebuilding our economy in a way that lifts up all Americans."

Here is the full list of Biden's economic nominees:

Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury

Neera Tanden, Director of the Office of Management and Budget

Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury

Cecilia Rouse, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers

Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey, Members the Council of Economic Advisers

"With the selection of these crisis-tested public servants, the American people are getting the economic team they need — and deserve," Harris concluded.