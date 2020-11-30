RALEIGH, N.C. -- A new study shows the shortage of auto mechanics in the United States continues to worsen.

New data shows the demand for more professional auto techs is up, but there are less people entering the industry. When Alex Tang graduated from the Wake Tech automotive program in May of last year, he immediately started working at the BMW dealership in Durham.

“I guess I have the mind of a technician. I’m very straightforward thinking like, Ok, let’s find out what’s wrong with it. This is what’s wrong, let’s fix it. So I enjoy it a lot,” Tang said.

Demand for the the auto tech classes at Wake Tech has grown, and the pandemic didn’t help matters.

"Everybody has to spread out so for many of our classes like automotive, dental assisting, other areas. We have classes about half the size of what they would normally be,” said Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls.

Even with the demand up for classes, in the industry as a whole, more techs are retiring than new techs joining the workforce.

“You think it is simple, but it really isn’t that simple and it’s actually really good money,” Tang said. “I'm not going to say how much I made this past year, but I definitely did a lot better than I expected especially with COVID hitting and everything.”

Tang says it’s a challenging, yet rewarding career.

“There’s a certain feeling like, I just did that. It’s fixed because of me. Now, this person is leaving happy,” Tang said.

The Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence is slated to open on Wake Tech’s northern campus in June.